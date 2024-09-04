Montana Election Guide

Search Query
General Elections: November 5, 2024
Federal Races
U.S. Senate
U.S. House
U.S. Senate
U.S. Senate
Election 2024 breakdown: Tim Sheehy, U.S. Senate candidate
Q&A: Tim Sheehy, Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate
Tim Sheehy
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester hopes to secure another win in deep-red Montana
Q&A: Jon Tester, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate
Jon Tester
Q&A: Sid Daoud, Libertarian Candidate for U.S. Senate
Sid Daoud
Robert Barb
U.S. House
Western District House race
2024 Election breakdown: Western District U.S. House race
Q&A: Monica Tranel, Democratic Candidate for Montana's Western Congressional District
Q&A: Ryan Zinke, Republican Candidate for Montana's Western Congressional District
Q&A: Dennis Hayes, Libertarian Candidate for Montana's Western Congressional District
Ryan Zinke
Monica Tranel
Dennis Hayes
Eastern District House race
2024 Primary election breakdown: Montana's second Congressional district
Q&A: John Driscoll, Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 02
Q&A: Troy Downing, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 02
John Driscoll
Troy Downing
Statewide races
Governor
Secretary of State
State Auditor
Office of Public Instruction
Attorney General
Clerk of Court
Governor
Governor
2024 Election breakdown: Montana governor's race
Q&A: Kaiser Lieb, Libertarian Candidate for Governor of Montana
Q&A: Ryan Busse, Democratic Candidate for Governor of Montana
Q&A: Greg Gianforte, Republican Candidate for Governor of Montana
Kaiser Lieb
Greg Gianforte
Ryan Busse
Secretary of State
Secretary of State
2024 Election breakdown: Secretary of State race
Q&A: Christi Jacobsen, Republican Candidate for Secretary of State
Q&A: Jesse James Mullen, Democratic Candidate for Secretary of State
Christi Jacobsen
Jesse James Mullen
John Lamb
State Auditor
State Auditor
2024 Election breakdown: State Auditor race
Q&A: John Repke, Democratic Candidate for State Auditor
Q&A: James Brown, Republican Candidate for State Auditor
John Repke
James Brown
Office of Public Instruction
Office of Public Instruction
Election 2024 breakdown: Office of Public Instruction
Q&A: Shannon O'Brien, Democratic Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Q&A: Susie Hedalen, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction
Susie Hedalen
Shannon O’Brien
Attorney General
Attorney General
2024 Election breakdown: Attorney General race
Q&A: Austin Knudsen, Republican Candidate for Attorney General
Q&A: Ben Alke, Democratic Candidate for Attorney General
Austin Knudsen
Ben Alke
Clerk of Court
Q&A: Bowen Greenwood, Republican Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court
Q&A: Roger Roots, Libertarian Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court
Q&A: Erin Farris-Olsen, Democratic Candidate for Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court
Bowen Greenwood
Roger Roots
Erin Farris-Olsen
Supreme Court races
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
2024 Election breakdown: State Supreme Court races
Q&A: Katherine Bidegaray, Candidate for Montana Supreme Court Seat #3
Q&A: Jeremiah Lynch, Candidate for Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court
Q&A: Cory Swanson, Candidate for Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court
Q&A: Dan Wilson, Candidate for Montana Supreme Court Seat #3
Katherine Bidegaray
Jerry Lynch
Cory Swanson
Dan Wilson
Public Service Commission
Public Service Commission
Public Service Commission
Public Service Commission District 2
Q&A: Susan Bilo, Democratic Candidate for PSC District 2
Q&A: Brad Molnar, Republican Candidate for PSC District 2
Susan Bilo
Brad Molnar
Public Service Commission District 3
Q&A: Lenny Williams, Democratic Candidate for PSC District 3
Q&A: Jeff Welborn, Republican Candidate for PSC District 3
Jeffrey Welborn
Lenny Williams
Candidate Profiles
Candidate Q&A
Montana News
Voter Voices: Election coverage driven by you
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Montana Election Guide
Montana Election Guide
Your guide the 2024 Montana elections