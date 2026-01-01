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Bitterroot Bird Alliance. PO Box 326, Hamilton, MT 59840
Answers to your questions — large or small — about anything under the Big Sky.
An illustration shows a person standing on a mountain with the sky in the background shouting "why."
The Big Why (get it?) is part of MTPR’s commitment to community-led journalism, telling the diverse stories of Montanans like you.

Join us in this collaborative! Ask your questions about anything under the Big Sky and we’ll help dig up the answers.

No question is too big or too small for the Big Why. Let's see what we can discover together!
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People gather in a cozy, bustling kitchen space at Winter Kissed Farm in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley, preparing kimchi during a traditional Korean kimjang event. In the center, Sohn Jung-a, one of the organizers, smiles while helping mix ingredients in a large metal bowl. Around her, other participants in winter clothing work together, handling napa cabbage coated in red spices. A large tub of kimchi sits in the foreground. A banner reads: "The Big Why – Kimjang: Come for the cabbage, stay for the community."
Edward O'Brien
Montana News
Kimjang: Come for the cabbage, stay for the community
Edward F. O'Brien, Austin Amestoy
How do cabbage and spices become ingredients for community building? In Korea, the answer is kimjang, the fall tradition of making and sharing kimchi. This week on The Big Why, we visit a farm in the Bitterroot Valley where a group of Montanans came together to keep a food custom alive and find comfort and connection among the cabbage.
A vintage campaign flyer for Jeannette Rankin instructs voters to look for “Miss Jeannette Rankin” on the ballot.
Montana News
Why hasn't Montana sent a woman to Congress in 80 years? - Pt. 1
Shaylee Ragar, Austin Amestoy
A mural in Fort Benton celebrates the Fort Shaw Indian School Girls Basketball Team. Young Indigenous women from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota tribes comprised the first-of-its-kind team. By 1904 they were titled "World Basket Ball Champions” at the St. Louis World’s Fair.
Photo credit: Rilie Tanè
Montana News
122 years later, Fort Shaw girls basketball team continues to inspire and unite
Victoria Traxler, Austin Amestoy
Listener favorites
Your questions answered
  • What was the Fort Shaw Indian Girls Basketball Team?
    Montana News
    What was the Fort Shaw Indian Girls Basketball Team?
    Victoria Traxler, Austin Amestoy
    Just years after the game of basketball was invented, an all-girls team of Indigenous players was going full-court — in woolen dresses. The Fort Shaw Indian Girls Basketball Team blazed a trail for those who’d come after them. So — what made the team so special? MTPR’s Victoria Traxler caught wind of the team and wanted to find out.
  • An underwater close-up photo of a large rainbow trout with dark spots and colorful pink bands of color on its side. The words "Why are non-native fish so beloved in Montana?" are overlaid on the photo, along with The Big Why logo and the Montana Public Radio logo.
    Montana News
    Why are non-native fish so beloved in Montana?
    Nick Mott, Austin Amestoy
    Knapweed and leafy spurge don't have many fans in these parts. Nobody makes the drive from Texas to pose with them and post the photos on Instagram. Invasive species aren't usually something to celebrate, because they can wreak havoc on native ecosystems in ways impossible to undo. But other invaders have gotten a much warmer welcome. One listener wonders why some non-native species – like brown trout and rainbows – are so valued in Montana.
  • A white mountain goat wearing a blue tracking collar stands in a forest clearing beside a young kid. Overlaid graphics from Montana Public Radio include the headline: “Why are mountain goat populations in Montana declining?” and a “The Big Why” logo.
    Montana News
    Why are mountain goat populations in Montana declining?
    Ellis Juhlin, Austin Amestoy
    Mountain goat populations have been on the decline in Montana for 70 years. Researchers are working to learn more about the nimble climbers, which means going where the goats go – and that's easier said than done. But no mountain is too high, no weather too extreme to stop us from answering this week's question: What happened to the mountain goat population in the Bitterroot Mountains?
  • A white-tailed deer buck sits in the grass in a backyard. The Big Why logo and "How's life as an urban deer" are overlaid on the photo.
    Montana News
    How's life as an urban deer?
    Austin Amestoy, Edward F. O'Brien
    In the wilds of Montana, you might find yourself in awe at the sight of a grizzly bear lumbering down a trail in Glacier Park, or entranced by the sounds of an elk bugling in the mist at dawn. But this week on The Big Why, a listener wants to know more about the not-so-wild critters eating our gardens, popping up in front of our cars and sleeping in our yards. What's life like for urban deer?

The Big Why team

You
A curious Montanan
Nick Mott
Nick Mott
Reporter & Producer
Aaron Bolton
Aaron Bolton
Northwest Montana and Statewide Health Care Reporter
Josh Burnham
Josh Burnham
Digital Editor
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward F. O'Brien
General Assignment Reporter
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy
Capitol Bureau Chief