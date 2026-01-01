In the wilds of Montana, you might find yourself in awe at the sight of a grizzly bear lumbering down a trail in Glacier Park, or entranced by the sounds of an elk bugling in the mist at dawn. But this week on The Big Why, a listener wants to know more about the not-so-wild critters eating our gardens, popping up in front of our cars and sleeping in our yards. What's life like for urban deer?

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