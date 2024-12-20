© 2024 MTPR
Election monitors find Montana’s 2024 election to be fair and well-conducted

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:17 AM MST

A nonpartisan observation group that monitored the November election in 16 counties has released its preliminary findings. The group found Montana’s general election was fair and well-conducted.

Representatives from the Montana Election Observation Initiative reported that Montana’s election was run well and offered some areas for the process to improve.

The Carter Center and Mansfield Center jointly formed the initiative earlier this year to ensure transparency in the state’s election. Geraldine Custer is a former clerk and recorder and co-chair of the initiative. She said she wasn’t surprised by the findings.

“And I didn't think that we would find anything out of line, but I wanted to showcase it and prove it,” said Custer.

The group's report says Montana could improve voting policies to mitigate election worker fatigue, pay for more staff and resources at election offices, standardize voting procedures across counties, and better educate voters on how and when they can vote.

The organization’s final report is expected to be released in January.
Montana News Montana Election Observation Initiative2024 electionsMaureen and Mike Mansfield CenterGeraldine CusterThe Carter Center
