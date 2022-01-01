Search Query
Show Search
Listen
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts
Printable Schedule
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts
Printable Schedule
News
Montana News
National News
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Environment
Housing
Politics
Wildfire News
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Montana News
National News
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Environment
Housing
Politics
Wildfire News
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Arts & Life
Music
Children's
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
A New Angle
Field Notes
Bug Bytes
Pea Green Boat
Words Out West
MTPR Live
Music
Children's
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
A New Angle
Field Notes
Bug Bytes
Pea Green Boat
Words Out West
MTPR Live
Podcasts
News
Threshold
Campaign Beat
Fireline
Richest Hill
Shared State
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
Words Out West
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons
More Podcasts
News
Threshold
Campaign Beat
Fireline
Richest Hill
Shared State
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
Words Out West
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons
More Podcasts
Support
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
Connect
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
twitter
instagram
flipboard
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
twitter
instagram
flipboard
Schedule
© 2022 MTPR
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Montana Public Radio
All Streams
Listen
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts
Printable Schedule
Schedule
Now Playing/Playlists
How to Listen
Podcasts
Printable Schedule
News
Montana News
National News
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Environment
Housing
Politics
Wildfire News
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Montana News
National News
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Environment
Housing
Politics
Wildfire News
Inside MTPR
Road Report
Weather
Arts & Life
Music
Children's
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
A New Angle
Field Notes
Bug Bytes
Pea Green Boat
Words Out West
MTPR Live
Music
Children's
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
A New Angle
Field Notes
Bug Bytes
Pea Green Boat
Words Out West
MTPR Live
Podcasts
News
Threshold
Campaign Beat
Fireline
Richest Hill
Shared State
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
Words Out West
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons
More Podcasts
News
Threshold
Campaign Beat
Fireline
Richest Hill
Shared State
The Write Question
Musician's Spotlight
Words Out West
Can Do: Essential Business Lessons
More Podcasts
Support
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
Donate to Montana Public Radio
Give a Thank-You Gift
Volunteer At Montana Public Radio
Sponsorship Opportunities
MTPR License Plate
Guide to Giving
Donate Your Car
Connect
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
twitter
instagram
flipboard
Contact
People
Email Newsletters
facebook
twitter
instagram
flipboard
Schedule
People
Admin
News
Hosts/DJs
Fundraising
Sponsor Support
Digital
Technical
Admin
Ray Ekness
Director of the Broadcast Media Center
Sue Ginn
Business Manager
Michael Marsolek
Program Director
Katy Wade
Community Engagement Specialist
News
Aaron Bolton
Flathead Valley Reporter
Corin Cates-Carney
News Director
Edward O'Brien
Associate News Director
Freddy Monares
Reporter & Morning Edition Host
Josh Burnham
Digital Editor
Nick Mott
Reporter & Producer
Sally Mauk
Senior News Analyst & News Director Emeritus
Shaylee Ragar
Capitol Bureau Reporter
Hosts/DJs
Hosts/Djs
Allan R. Scott
Music Director, Helena Symphony Orchestra & Chorale
Allen Secher
Host and Producer
Arnie Sherman
Host, "Can Do" podcast
Barbara Koostra
Host
Callie Morris
Host
David Sam
Host
Fred Rice
Host and Producer
Greg Patent
Host
Howard Kingston
Host
Dr. Jamison Starbuck
Host & Producer
Joan Richarde
Host and Producer
John Arvish
Host
John Floridis
Host and Producer
Jon Jackson
Host
Justin Angle
Host & Producer
Katie van Dorn
Host and Producer
Keith Suta
Host
Larry Garde
Host and Producer
Lauren Korn
Host & Producer
Michael Marsolek
Program Director
Mike Steinberg
Host and Producer
Olivia Sears
Host
Renee McGrath
Host and Book Reviewer
Rigel Bankshot
Host and Producer
Sam Manno
Host and Producer
Stan Howe
Host and Producer
Steve Gonzales
Host
Susan Israel
Morning Classics Music Director
Terry Conrad
Host and Producer
Tom Cook
Host
Tom Engelmann
Host and Producer
Fundraising
Anne Hosler
Director of Development
Suzanne Grist
Membership Coordinator
Sponsor Support
Ginnie Morey
Sponsor Support Coordinator
Jess Walter
Sponsor Support Specialist
Digital
Josh Burnham
Digital Editor
Technical
Ivy Wells
Network/Systems Administrator
Saxon Lorien Holbrook
Technical Director
Jake Williams
Broadcast engineer