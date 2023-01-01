Nicole Wolcott moved home to Montana after 20 years in NYC because of the thing we all know, that shall not be named ... She has been thrilled to be skiing, river running and now being a part of MTPR. Nicole has never had a "real job" before. She has been performing and making dances for over thirty years. This fact astounds her.

In that time she has helped create dances for Broadway, Off Broadway, a major motion picture, an international rock band, for performances at The Guggenheim, The Kennedy Center, City Center, The Joyce, The American Dance Festival, and even CBGB's, among others. Much of this she did with her partner in crime Larry Keigwin. She co-founded a contemporary dance company with him based in NYC and In 2016 they received the honor of traveling to Africa as cultural ambassadors for the U.S. State Department. She now directs GLUE, a platform supporting movement artists in Missoula and NYC. She has been in the ensemble and she has been the star. She loves dance.