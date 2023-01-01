Clare Menahan is MTPR's Major and Planned Giving Officer.

Clare grew up in Montana's capital city and studied journalism and French at the University of Montana. She previously worked for Montana Public Radio on the production team and later spent two years in France as part of the TAPIF program. Most recently, Clare cut her teeth fundraising for Helena nonprofit Preserve Montana as their Outreach Director. She currently lives in Missoula with her partner.

406-243-4215

clare.menahan@mso.umt.edu

