Bold Women of Montana

Beloved by Montanans, teachers and history buffs alike,booktells the stories of fearless Montanan women who dared to dream and resolved to take action. From a homesteader to a champion of Native American rights to bronc-riding sisters, the women portrayed in this engaging series are indeed bold — breaking down barriers of sexism, racism, and political opposition to emerge as heroines of their time.Inspired by the women in Beth Judy’s book and drawing upon other sources, we’ve created 23 short pieces which will air every weekday in March at 8:42 a.m. and 2:04 p.m. Tune in on your radio or online, and listen to the latest episodes here.