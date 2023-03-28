Bold Women: Rose Gordon, healer, writer and advocate for equality

Rose Gordon was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1883 to former slave Mary Goodall and African-Scottish cook John Gordon. When the Gordons purchased a home in White Sulphur, 4,600 people lived in Meagher County; 30 were African-American.

In the 1890s, John died in a train wreck. Mary supported her five kids by cooking, nursing and doing laundry for area families.

In her high school graduation speech, valedictorian Rose praised Booker T. Washington. She embraced his ideals and wanted to be a doctor.

Lack of funds foiled that dream. She left town for nurse’s training, and later, physiotherapy, but family need drew her back.

After Mary died in 1924, Rose still cared for her family, especially her brother, who traveled worldwide as a singer, but returned to White Sulphur Springs.

Rose did end up working in health care. Informally, she nursed elders, newborns, and new moms.

Coordinating with doctors, she helped patients with exercise and diet. She trained in massage and treated injured workers.

Rose’s second love was writing. In the Meagher County news, she published remembrances of old-timers. And also, statements on race, reminding residents that white and “colored” Americans were both dying in Korea.

After the King assassination in 1968, Rose acknowledged the prejudice she had faced and wrote that life was too short not to accept different races.

Six months later, when she died, community leaders carried her coffin, hundreds of people wrote her brother, and the newspaper celebrated the impact and courage of Rose Gordon.