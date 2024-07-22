Montana Wildfire News

-
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department issued an Evacuation Warning for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and the Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road due to the Blacktail Canyon Fire burning south of Interstate 90.
-
As summer heats up in Montana, so does wildfire season. This raises the question, does winter snowpack really correlate to the severity of the wildfire season? And what does a 'normal' fire season mean?
-
The Horse Gulch Fire burning north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir remained at 14,250 acres as of Thursday morning. Managers said they kept control of existing lines on the fire’s perimeter to limit its growth. Evacuation warnings remain in place in the area.
-
July 17 Fire Update: Evacuation warning remain in place near the Miller Peak and Horse Gulch fires.
-
A fire burning on the Lolo National Forest is generating a large smoke plume visible from the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.