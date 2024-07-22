Montana Wildfire News

© 2024 MTPR
Fireline Episode 01: Suppressed
Wildfires across the country are getting bigger, hotter and more devastating. But what’s all this fire really mean — for the West, for firefighters and for everyday folks? Tag along with a firefighter in this episode of Fireline.
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
