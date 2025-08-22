© 2025 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations order near Helmville due to Windy Rock Fire

Montana Public Radio
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:11 PM MDT

The Powell County Sheriff's Office has issued an emergency wildfire evacuation order for all residents in the OS Properties - Garnet Mountain Property area south of Helmville. Residents should leave immediately.

A post on the department's Facebook page says law enforcement and fire personnel are going door to door to assist, but residents should not wait to be contacted.

More than 350 personnel are working on The Windy Rock Fire, which has burned 2,000 acres. The lightning-caused fire was discovered 15 miles northeast of Drummond on August 14.
Tags
Montana News wildfireWindy Rock Fire
