Supreme Court blocks proposed initiative limiting corporate campaign spending

A ballot proposal to limit campaign spending in Montana is blocked from advancing. The state’s high court Tuesday ruled it doesn’t pass legal muster.

The so-called "Montana Plan" was initially blocked by Attorney General Austin Knudsen. He wrote that the proposal log rolls multiple concepts together, violating the one-subject requirement for ballot questions.

The proposal would amend Montana's Constitution to prevent corporations from donating to political campaigns. Supporters say it'd be a loophole to the Citizens United decision that protects donations as free speech.

The Transparent Election Initiative behind the proposal challenged Knudsen's block in court.

The Montana Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the Attorney General's findings.

Former Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan founded the group. He said they'll refile another version of the initiative this week.