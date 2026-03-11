Wind blows the roof off of a Great Falls elementary school

Lincoln Elementary School in Great Falls cancelled classes for at least two days this week as it assesses the damage. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph tore through the region, ripping off a large piece of the school’s roof.

The incident comes ahead of more anticipated windstorms this week. The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings for western Montana and the Rocky Mountain front. Forecasters say wind gusts could reach more than 70 mph.

Great Falls Public Schools spokesperson Luke Diekhans says the race is on to prepare the school.

"We have our whole crew of buildings and grounds guys out there really dedicated to making sure we get this taken care of, if not today [March 09], by mid-day tomorrow so we’re up and ready to go and be protected."

The school hosts about 350 students. Some grades will resume classes in their partially-open building while others are being temporarily relocated to nearby schools.

Montana is still reeling from its last round of windstorms. Gov. Greg Gianforte requested federal financial assistance of about $16 million to help cover costs of recovery from December windstorms. Montana Disaster and Emergency Services says they have not yet received those funds.