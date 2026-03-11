© 2026 MTPR
Intense winds, heavy snow expected across Montana this week, forecasters say

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published March 11, 2026 at 8:47 AM MDT
Damaging west winds are possible from Wednesday night through Thursday. Forecasts call for gusts of 50-70 mph across much of western Montana. The mountains have an 80% chance of experiencing gusts exceeding 70 mph. In the valleys, there is a 40-70% chance of gusts over 50 mph. Even though the chance of 70 mph winds in the valleys is lower, the potential damage if they do occur is severe enough that you should prepare now. Primary threats include falling trees and branches, potential power outages, dangerous travel for high-profile vehicles, and blizzard conditions in the backcountry. Please take time to secure loose outdoor items, avoid parking under large trees, and charge your devices in case of power loss.
National Weather Service Missoula.
Intense winds and heavy snow are in the forecast for much of Montana this week.

Intense winds will hit the majority of Montana starting late Wednesday night followed closely by snow lasting through Sunday.

"This storm system, it comes in as a warm front, and then it comes back down as a cold front," Meteorologist Brad Mickelson says. "There's going to be multiple periods and waves of snow." 

High sustained winds will be seen across the state. Western Montana forecasters focused concerns on Flathead and Lincoln Counties, where widespread wind gusts will reach over 60 mph.

East of Glacier National Park and along the Rocky Mountain Front, winds could surge from 75 to 90 mph. Officials advised Montanans to be prepared for possible damage to trees, power lines, fences and roofs.

Colder air and precipitation moving southward will likely bring snow and ice onto roadways. High elevation areas may see up to five feet of snow, impacting travel over Marias, Lolo and Lost Trail passes. Officials warned of possible road closures along highways and interstates.

Possible isolated blizzard conditions may also emerge along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the backcountry.

"We just want to make sure that everybody is aware, have alternative travel plans ready, and make sure that everybody is keeping a close watch on the latest information coming out, especially the Montana DOT maps of road conditions," Mickelson says.

Mickelson advises people to check their local weather service forecast frequently for up-to-date advisories.

A significant wind event, with sustained wind speeds of between 35-55 mph for 12-18 hours and higher gusts, will impact central and north-central Montana from late Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The duration and magnitude of the winds will lead to dangerous driving conditions, power outages, property damage, and areas of reduced visibility due to blowing dust. Consider delaying travel if possible on Thursday, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Beware of your surroundings if outside, watch out for falling trees/limbs and downed power lines. This wind event will rival the December 17th (2025) and March 8th (2026) wind storms.
National Weather Service Great Falls, MT.
