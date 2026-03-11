Intense winds, heavy snow expected across Montana this week, forecasters say

Intense winds will hit the majority of Montana starting late Wednesday night followed closely by snow lasting through Sunday.

"This storm system, it comes in as a warm front, and then it comes back down as a cold front," Meteorologist Brad Mickelson says. "There's going to be multiple periods and waves of snow."

High sustained winds will be seen across the state. Western Montana forecasters focused concerns on Flathead and Lincoln Counties, where widespread wind gusts will reach over 60 mph.

East of Glacier National Park and along the Rocky Mountain Front, winds could surge from 75 to 90 mph. Officials advised Montanans to be prepared for possible damage to trees, power lines, fences and roofs.

Colder air and precipitation moving southward will likely bring snow and ice onto roadways. High elevation areas may see up to five feet of snow, impacting travel over Marias, Lolo and Lost Trail passes. Officials warned of possible road closures along highways and interstates.

Possible isolated blizzard conditions may also emerge along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the backcountry.

"We just want to make sure that everybody is aware, have alternative travel plans ready, and make sure that everybody is keeping a close watch on the latest information coming out, especially the Montana DOT maps of road conditions," Mickelson says.

Mickelson advises people to check their local weather service forecast frequently for up-to-date advisories.