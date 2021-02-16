Montana Public Radio

Reservations are full, but you can add your name to the waiting list.
Clara McRae was a senior in high school when she and her classmates formed the Helena Youth Against Gun Violence group in 2018. In the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, she speaks again with MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney.
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.
2022 candidate interviews
In this episode, Caroline Keys and Nate Biehl share their original songs along with poems from Caroline and her young student writers.
The FDA is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to strawberries sold at a number of retailers, including Trader Joe's, Kroger, Safeway, Aldi and Walmart.
-
Thousands gathered inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston for the NRA convention while swaths of others convened outside in protest, advocating for gun control legislation.
Featured Podcasts
-
-
-
Hosted by Sally Mauk
-
Hosted by Justin Angle
-
Hosted by Lauren Korn