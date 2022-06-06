Jobs & EEO Reports

If you've ever wanted to work in public radio, this is your chance. We've never had more openings than we do now. We're hiring a children's program host, producers, engineers, a reporter and several interns. Apply now, these opportunities don't come along often.

Reporter for the Great Falls area

We're hiring a full-time reporter for a job in Great Falls. You'll work with the news team to file radio stories focused on your region, and report on statewide news as needed.

This will be the first time Montana Public Radio has a reporter in Great Falls.

See the full job description and apply here.

Reporter for the Butte area

We're hiring a full-time reporter for a job in Butte. You'll work with the news team to file radio stories focused on your region, and report on statewide news as needed.

See the full job description and apply here.

Broadcast Operations Specialist - two openings

This person works to produce a variety of radio/audio programs, segments and other audio for broadcast, including: Hosting and producing local music programs; Producing segments and programs; Recording, editing and engineering a variety of music, talk, remote and other radio recordings and live broadcasts; Preparing, producing, editing and archiving of audio files for on-air broadcasts.

See the full job description and apply here.

Broadcast Engineer

This person is responsible for the proper operation of all engineering and technical aspects of the television and radio studios and production environments. This includes electronic, electrical, and mechanical equipment, as well as assisting with the HDTV and FM transmitters according to broadcast engineering best practices and FCC regulations. This position will work as a member of the BMC Technical Team (Technical Director, Chief Operator, Broadcast Engineers, Network Administrator and Engineering Interns) on productions, projects, troubleshooting and repairing technical problems.

See the full job description and apply here.

Interns

Paid internships are available across the station working on news, production, fundraising, digital publishing, engineering and more. Please contact the relevant department head to inquire about internships.

