Montana Public Radio is licensed to the University of Montana. The University System is a branch of state government and donations to MTPR are tax-exempt via the University of Montana 170(c)(2)(B) EIN 81-6001713. Any donors who give online, via check, money order, or cash should use this tax ID for their records.

Gifts through stock, IRA or retirement account distributions, donor advised funds, planned gifts, and other donations that require a 501(c)3 tax status are processed through the University of Montana Foundation: 501(c)3 EIN 81-0362989. Please clearly state that your gift is intended for the benefit of Montana Public Radio.

Annual Members

Most of MTPR’s supporters make a contribution once or twice a year — via the mail or online, during an on-air drive, or at the end of the year. These can be paid in one sum or on a payment plan. Donate online now, or contact MTPR's Membership Manager, Sasha Bell, 406-243-4988 or 800-325-1565

Sustaining Members

Sustaining members give a certain amount every month and pay by credit card or by direct withdrawal from a checking or savings account. This monthly giving plan continues until you instruct us to change it or stop. Start your sustaining membership online now, or contact MTPR's Membership Manager, Sasha Bell, 406-243-4988 or 800-325-1565

Sponsors

Businesses and non-profits who are MTPR sponsors are supporting our valuable community service and reaching our large and loyal audience via on-air acknowledgements. Learn more at our Become a Sponsor page or see our List of Sponsors. To discuss sponsorship opportunities contact MTPR's Sponsor Support Specialists, Shelby Faber at 406-243-4511 or Nicole Wolcott at 406-243-4219.

Remember MTPR in your Will

You can help assure the future success of MTPR by making a simple bequest to the station in your will. Learn more and get sample language you can use in your will. To discuss a simple bequest contact MTPR’s Major and Planned Giving Manager, Clare Menahan, 406-243-4215.

Endowment Gifts

MTPR has two endowment funds, one held and managed by the University of Montana Foundation and another by the Montana Community Foundation. Your endowment gift is invested in perpetuity and MTPR receives the interest income. To discuss an endowment gift contact MTPR’s Major and Planned Giving Manager, Clare Menahan, 406-243-4215.

Planned Gifts

MTPR is grateful to have assistance from the University of Montana Foundation to help our donors establish planned gifts for the station. A planned gift can be a gift annuity, or one of several types of trusts. The gift can be funded with cash, securities, paid life insurance, an IRA fund or real estate. There may be federal and state tax-advantages to these types of gifts. To discuss a planned gift contact MTPR’s Major and Planned Giving Manager, Clare Menahan, 406-243-4215.

Gifts of Stock, Securities, IRA Distributions, Donor Advised Funds, and More

MTPR also works with the University of Montana Foundation to help donors give through gifts of depreciated stock, securities, IRA charitable rollovers, Donor Advised Funds (DAF), and other gifts that require a 501(c)3 tax status.

For many of these gifts, you will need to use the University of Montana Foundation's information and tax ID: 81-0362989. The University of Montana Foundation's address is:

University of Montana Foundation

P.O. Box 7159

Missoula, MT 59807-7159

Please clearly state that your gift is intended for the benefit of Montana Public Radio.

Contact MTPR's Director of Development with any questions: Hannah Beltrone, 406-243-4214.

