Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Court backs opponents of new septic systems in the Gallatin Valley

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published January 8, 2026 at 9:22 AM MST
Lone Peak Mountain in the background of a golf course and subdivision in the resort community of Big Sky. The town is minutes from the middle of the Gallatin River, coveted for fly fishing, recreation and its natural character.
Victoria Traxler
Lone Peak Mountain in the background of a golf course and subdivision in the resort community of Big Sky. The town is minutes from the middle of the Gallatin River, coveted for fly fishing, recreation and its natural character.

In 2023, Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved a subdivision in the Gallatin River Valley. That included eight new septic systems. These systems can cause pollution in nearby rivers and degrade water quality.

Environmental group Upper Missouri Waterkeeper sued. It argued the state failed to assess cumulative impacts from the septic systems and how they may harm the river.

"This is about the idea that we have to view river systems as what they are — which is an interconnected tapestry — and how we, as humans, are putting pollution into it matters," Executive Director Guy Alsentzer said.

Gallatin County District Court Judge Andy Breuner agreed.

DEQ has already listed the Gallatin river as “impaired,” and is still working to figure out why. Breuner wrote that approving a "substantial project” next to the Gallatin river is irrational, knowing the river is unhealthy without knowing why. DEQ now needs to address the court’s concerns for the project to continue.

This summer DEQ approved the second phase of the same subdivision. Upper Missouri River Waterkeepers sued over the decision, citing similar concerns, and challenging a new state law that exempts certain septic systems from environmental review.

DEQ declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
