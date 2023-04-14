State officials say part of the Gallatin River is 'impaired'

Montana environmental officials are proposing to give part of the Gallatin River a pollution designation as they research the factors for excessive algae growth.

Conservation groups filed a petition in 2022 to urge the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to designate the middle segment of the river from Yellowstone National Park to Spanish Creek as ‘impaired.’ The DEQ said it reviewed 10 years of water quality data as well as photos, videos, and testimonials submitted with the petition in order to make its decision.

The DEQ will now study the source of algae pollution and acceptable thresholds before developing a plan to improve water quality. They also say that process can take five to six years.

A public meeting to discuss the proposed designation will be held May 1st at 6pm in Big Sky.