© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State officials say part of the Gallatin River is 'impaired'

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM MDT
east-gallatin-river-PD.JPG
(PD)
/

Montana environmental officials are proposing to give part of the Gallatin River a pollution designation as they research the factors for excessive algae growth.

Conservation groups filed a petition in 2022 to urge the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to designate the middle segment of the river from Yellowstone National Park to Spanish Creek as ‘impaired.’ The DEQ said it reviewed 10 years of water quality data as well as photos, videos, and testimonials submitted with the petition in order to make its decision.

The DEQ will now study the source of algae pollution and acceptable thresholds before developing a plan to improve water quality. They also say that process can take five to six years.

A public meeting to discuss the proposed designation will be held May 1st at 6pm in Big Sky.

Tags
Montana News Gallatin RiverMontana Department of Environmental QualityEnvironment
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information