U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Congress approves public media funding cuts
Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.

We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Fire sparks south of Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 19, 2025 at 12:28 PM MDT
The Deer Fire is visible in the hills southeast of Missoula on the morning of July 19, 2025.
Inciweb
The Deer Fire is visible in the hills southeast of Missoula on the morning of July 19, 2025.

Crews are working to knock down a wildfire south of Missoula in the Pattee Canyon area.

There are no evacuation warnings or orders in place as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Nearby residents can check the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for updates.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Deer Fire had burned about 75 acres as of 11:45 am Saturday. It was discovered at 9 p.m on Friday. The flames were visible from town.

The fire is 3 miles southeast of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead and 2.5 miles north of Miller Peak on the Missoula Ranger District

Lolo National Forest reports that five crews, three helicopters, four large air tankers, one water tender, and three engines have responded to the area.

The public should avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Montana News Pattee CanyonMissoula MontanaLolo National ForestMissoula County Sheriff's Office
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
