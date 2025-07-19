Fire sparks south of Missoula

Crews are working to knock down a wildfire south of Missoula in the Pattee Canyon area.

There are no evacuation warnings or orders in place as of 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Nearby residents can check the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for updates.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Deer Fire had burned about 75 acres as of 11:45 am Saturday. It was discovered at 9 p.m on Friday. The flames were visible from town.

The fire is 3 miles southeast of the Crazy Canyon Trailhead and 2.5 miles north of Miller Peak on the Missoula Ranger District

Lolo National Forest reports that five crews, three helicopters, four large air tankers, one water tender, and three engines have responded to the area.

The public should avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

