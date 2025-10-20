Briefs: Conservation easement; School AI guide; Dems pick new vice chair

State secures new conservation easement in northwest Montana

Austin Amestoy

State officials Monday purchased a conservation easement on tens of thousands of acres of private timberland in northwest Montana. The state finalized another easement last year . More than 85,000 acres of land in the region are now protected from development. The state bought the easement from Green Diamond Resource Company with federal and donated funding totaling more than $55 million. The easement secures public access for hunting and recreation, conserves habitat for wildlife and preserves mineral and timber rights.

State education department releases AI guide for schools

Austin Amestoy

The Montana Office of Public Instruction last week released the state’s first official guide to help schools integrate artificial intelligence in the classroom.

The 20-page document follows five principles. Those include keeping data private and secure, being honest when AI is used, whether in teaching or student work, and fact-checking AI for accuracy and bias. The guide also calls for the state to respect the right of tribes to implement AI as they see fit in classrooms.

The Office of Public Instruction will review the guide every two years and update it if necessary. There are no requirements for schools to use AI. The full AI guide was made in collaboration with the Montana Digital Academy, and builds on the department’s prior work on AI in schools .

Montana Democrats choose new vice chair

Shaylee Ragar

Montana Democratic leaders have appointed a new second-in-command for the state party.

Party delegates previously voted Max Johansen to the vice chair position, but he resigned shortly after. The party said his criticism of former U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was disruptive.

New Vice Chair Bruce Knutson is a former Tester aide, military veteran and state game warden. Knutson said in a statement he wants to help the party refocus on making life more affordable for Montanans.

Knutson will serve alongside new Chair Shannon O’Brien, a former state senator.

Highway Patrol arrests 34 people in drug bust

Shaylee Ragar

Montana law enforcement arrested 34 people for drug possession and distribution in Butte.

The Montana Highway Patrol worked with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Air National Guard on the multi-day crackdown. Officers seized fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, marijuana and more than $75,000 of illicit money.

MHP also made a push to stop drunk drivers in Missoula last weekend. Officers conducted 260 traffic stops and made 7 arrests.