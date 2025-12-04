Logan Health providers seek to unionize, citing staff shortages, burnout

Nearly 60 primary care doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Logan Health in Kalispell have filed their intent to unionize. They want to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

In a statement, the group says chronic understaffing at hospital clinics makes it difficult for patients to book appointments, is reducing the quality of care and is driving worker burnout.

The providers say Logan Health’s recent announcement to hire more staff isn’t enough to fix those issues.

In a statement, Logan Chief Medical Officer Cory Short said the best way to address concerns is direct communication “between employees and our management team.”

Short said Logan will comply with federal regulations governing the formation of unions.

The providers say they need a union to have more say on staffing levels.