Montana trucking schools could be shut down due to federal policy changes

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 4, 2025 at 7:37 AM MST
Stock photo of a semi truck driving on a highway.
vitpho/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Stock photo of a semi truck driving on a highway.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will revoke the certification of nearly 3,000 commercial driver’s license training providers across the country.

The CDL programs are losing their credentials for a variety of reasons, like failing to meet required curriculum standards, facility conditions or instructor qualifications.

Another 4,500 trainers are now on notice due to potential noncompliance.

Several Montana providers are on that list. Two of them are Missoula-based; Western Montana Growers Co-op and Montana Roadside Service LLC. The other is Gallatin Valley Signs LTD. The Cut Bank School district has also been placed on notice.

Training providers that receive a notice have 30 days to provide evidence of compliance to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to avoid losing certification.

The national crackdown follows a fatal crash in Florida involving a truck driver federal officials say was not authorized to be in the United States.
Montana News U.S. Department of Transportation
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
