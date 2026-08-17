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Edward F. O'Brien

Edward F. O'Brien

General Assignment Reporter

Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter.

Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.