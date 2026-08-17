Edward F. O'Brien

Edward F. O'BrienGeneral Assignment Reporter
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter.
Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
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Fourteen black bears were killed last week following an investigation at a Bozeman-area home. Game wardens say the bears had stopped relying on natural foods and were completely unafraid of humans.
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Voters can now see what their midterm ballot will likely look like. Poverello Center steps in to keep transitional housing program operating. The Secretary of State’s office reports Montana businesses have been receiving phony 2027 Annual Report requests. About 1,200 homes in Cascade County now have access to high speed Wi-Fi, calling and television services.
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Wildlife officials killed a grizzly bear Tuesday evening near Augusta in response to livestock depredation. Three cattle carcasses were found in the area. Officials say all were killed by a grizzly bear.
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State wildlife officials Tuesday released more information on Montana's latest bear attack. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, evidence collected at the site of the incident confirms a hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday morning.
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Two young adult grizzly bears euthanized in the Lincoln-area were quickly earning a reputation for getting into food-related conflicts. Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokesperson Vivica Crowser says the trouble started in late August. Bears are even more food-focused than normal heading into autumn this year.
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The 2026 summer wildfire season continues, but conditions are starting to improve in parts of western Montana
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Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released new details about a bear attack near Columbia Falls that left a woman with serious injuries. Evidence at the scene revealed the bear was a grizzly sow traveling with at least one cub-of-the-year.
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The search is on for a bear in the Columbia Falls-area that attacked a woman Monday. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and U.S. Forest Service investigators say a woman who was walking her dog sustained significant injuries following the attack.
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The lightning-caused Nature Grove fire, 13 miles east of Hamilton, has grown to nearly 900 acres. Fire managers say it’s burning in steep, dense timber and understory vegetation. They’re expecting that activity to increase over the next couple of days.
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An atmospheric river swept across the Pacific Northwest last December, dropping more than a foot of rain – and tens of millions of dollars in damages – in portions of the Cabinet Mountains. Work repairing and stabilizing a stretch of northwest Montana’s flood-damaged Libby Creek is now complete.