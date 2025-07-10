© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Congress: Protect Public Media Funding. Act now.
A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Most of Montana is gripped by moderate to extreme drought 

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien,
Victoria Traxler
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:21 AM MDT
July 08, 2025 U.S. Drought Monitor map showing moderate to extreme drought in most of the state. The worst conditions are in western and northeast Montana.
U.S. Drought Monitor
July 10, 2025 U.S. Drought Monitor map showing moderate to extreme drought in most of the state.

Most of Montana is gripped by moderate to extreme drought 
Edward F. O'Brien

A powerful one-two punch of low snowpack and below-average precipitation spells trouble for Montana this summer.

A hot, dry fall left many areas with a significant moisture deficit.

June was drier than average for most of the state, and July is expected to be exceptionally hot and dry.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Drought Outlook report, 60 percent of Montana is in moderate to extreme drought. Another 15 percent is abnormally dry.

If the hot, parched summer forecast pans out, Montana’s drought conditions could worsen.

The report says even with average rainfall this month, streamflow and surface water levels will likely dip below average statewide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated four Montana counties – Flathead, Glacier, Pondera and Teton – as drought-related Natural Disaster Areas. That designation opens up emergency loans to producers.

Resource managers to release water into the Clark Fork to combat low flows
Victoria Traxler

Water levels in the Clark Fork River are low. State officials have agreed to release water from Silver Lake to improve flows to the Clark Fork. That was announced in a press release Wednesday from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office.

Silver Lake sits about an hour northeast of Butte. Resource managers plan to release more water for 47 days. That increased flow will equate to roughly 17,000 gallons per minute. The change will begin on July 11.

Officials hope the move avoids critically-low water levels in the Clark Fork. Rivers across the state are trending low, resulting in early Hoot-Owl restrictions and large algal blooms.

This is Montana’s fifth consecutive year of drought conditions.

Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Montana News droughtClark Fork RiverwaterClimate Change
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information