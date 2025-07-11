© 2025 MTPR
Montana Food Bank sounds the alarm over SNAP cuts

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:01 AM MDT
Montana Food Bank Network Advocacy Specialist Kiera Condon stands in front of crates of food at the Montana Food Bank Network's warehouse in Missoula, MT.
Edward F. O'Brien
Montana Food Bank Network Advocacy Specialist Kiera Condon stands in front of crates of food at the Montana Food Bank Network's warehouse in Missoula, MT.

The Montana Food Bank Network doesn’t mince words about one aspect of the massive budget reconciliation bill signed into law last week by President Donald Trump.

“It’s extremely dire. It’s devastating. It’s heartbreaking,” says Kiera Condon of the Montana Food Bank Network.

Condon says the overhaul of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, coincides with growing demand for food pantry services in Montana. She attributes the rising need to increasing food and cost-of-living expenses.

Trump’s domestic policy bill brings big changes. SNAP has historically had work requirements for some enrollees, but more people will now be subject to those rules.

Since its inception, the federal government has fully funded SNAP benefits. In a few years, states may have to shoulder some of the cost. The amount will depend on how accurately states determine eligibility. Based on the past two years of enrollment, Montana would have to contribute to the program.

It’s unclear how state lawmakers will respond.

“We know they worked very hard to get a balanced budget,” Condon says. “And that was very difficult and they had to make some hard tradeoffs there. We’re very worried SNAP will be a big tradeoff that happens once these cost shares come down the line.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office did not respond to Montana Public Radio’s inquiries about the potential effects of SNAP reform.

The Montana Food Bank Network is bracing for more hunger. Condon says there are no easy answers moving forward, adding that the network and its partners are now brainstorming strategies to continue serving Montana’s communities.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
