Average electric bill could drop by $4 as NorthWestern revises rate hike

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:44 AM MDT

Montana’s largest electric utility has temporarily pulled back on increasing customer bills.

NorthWestern Energy raised customer rates by 17% in May but has now agreed to apply a smaller increase for at least the next few billing cycles. The change comes as part of a settlement with the Montana Consumer Counsel and several of the utility’s largest customers.

The utility originally raised rates without prior approval from state regulators, using a rarely invoked law that allows such increases if the state’s utility oversight board takes more than nine months to act on a request.

The Montana Public Service Commission is now reviewing NorthWestern Energy’s request. The temporarily lower rates will remain in effect until the commission makes a final decision.

The May rate increase pushed the average customer’s monthly bill to about $118. Under the reduced rate, the average bill is expected to be about $114.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
