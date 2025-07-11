Average electric bill could drop by $4 as NorthWestern revises rate hike

Montana’s largest electric utility has temporarily pulled back on increasing customer bills.

NorthWestern Energy raised customer rates by 17% in May but has now agreed to apply a smaller increase for at least the next few billing cycles. The change comes as part of a settlement with the Montana Consumer Counsel and several of the utility’s largest customers.

The utility originally raised rates without prior approval from state regulators, using a rarely invoked law that allows such increases if the state’s utility oversight board takes more than nine months to act on a request.

The Montana Public Service Commission is now reviewing NorthWestern Energy’s request . The temporarily lower rates will remain in effect until the commission makes a final decision.

The May rate increase pushed the average customer’s monthly bill to about $118. Under the reduced rate, the average bill is expected to be about $114.