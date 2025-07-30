Briefs: Bonner mill to close; West Nile Virus detected across the state

Bonner woods product facility announces closure

Victoria Traxler

A wood products company iNear Missoula announced its plans for closure Monday. Edge, owned by UFP Industries, says it will close its facility in Bonner. It employs about 100 people.

Spokesperson for UFP Industries, Abby Mitch, said in a statement "big-picture realities” made “consolidation unavoidable.” Mitch did not elaborate on what those specific factors were, but said it’s not a result of tariffs.

The closure is anticipated to prevent $16 million in losses in 2026, according to the company’s investor report.

Many sawmills across the state have closed over the last decade. Roseburg Forest Products in Missoula and Pyramid Lumber in Seeley Lake closed in 2024.

West Nile Virus is widespread in Montana, state health officials say

Edward F. O'Brien

State health officials have confirmed the season’s first West Nile Virus activity.

According to the state health department West Nile Virus is widespread across the state.

Four mosquito pools have tested positive, including three in Lewis and Clark County and one in Cascade County. Sheridan, Custer, and Daniels Counties have each reported one confirmed case of the virus in horses.

West Nile Virus can infect humans. Some people may not experience any symptoms. Others may get flu-like symptoms such as body aches and fatigue that may persist for weeks to months. Severe cases can lead to death, blindness or paralysis.

Experts say mosquito bite prevention is key. That means using insect repellent containing DEET and draining standing water around the house.

Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Extra precautions during these times, like using window screens and wearing long-sleeved clothes, can prevent bites.