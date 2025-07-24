© 2025 MTPR
Briefs: Big Hole fishing closure; Native student success grant; vacant legislative seat filled

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler,
Shaylee Ragar, Austin Amestoy
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:45 PM MDT

Lower Big Hole River closed to all fishing
Victoria Traxler

The lower Big Hole River is under a full fishing closure. Drought and warm temperatures make fish more susceptible to get sick or die. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says it restricts angling to protect fish populations in the region.

Fishing is prohibited from the Tony Schoonen fishing access site to the confluence with the Beaverhead River. A closure is also in place from Saginaw Bridge to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River.

Many other southwestern Montana rivers are also under hoot owl restrictions.

FWP encourages anglers to fish in areas with better conditions, including lakes or reservoirs. Officials say anglers should check updates for local restrictions before heading to waterways.

Jefferson County Commissioners fill vacant legislative seat
Shaylee Ragar

Jefferson County Commissioners have appointed a new legislator to an open seat.

Former Rep. Marta Bertoglio of Clancy held the position until last month. Gov. Greg Gianforte tapped the three-term Republican to lead the Department of Commerce.

County commissioners are tasked with picking replacements for open legislative seats between elections. They choose from three candidates nominated by the party of the departing lawmaker.

Jefferson County officials chose Republican Mark Reinschmidt to take her place. The metalsmith artist lives outside of Whitehall. He previously served as a Whitehall School Board trustee.

Reinschmidt will be assigned to legislative interim committees. The seat will be up for election again in 2026 before the next legislative session.

MSU's Native student success grant has been reauthorized
Austin Amestoy

Montana State University says it will continue providing Native American cultural programs thanks to a renewed $2.4 million grant. The money from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies first awarded in 2022 helped the school grow its Native student success office. It established programs like an online Indigenous food systems graduate certificate and a residency for tribal elders.

The university says the renewed funding will help it support students as they pursue graduate school or employment after graduation. MSU says its Native first-year student population has grown more than 20% over the last five years.
Tags
Montana News Marta BertoglioMark ReinschmidtMontana State UniversityBig Hole RiverEnvironment
