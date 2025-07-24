© 2025 MTPR
Evacuations ordered for Lost Horse Road area near Darby due to wildfire

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy,
Elinor Smith
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:30 PM MDT

The Ravalli County Sheriff issued an evacuation order due to a grass fire burning northwest of Darby. The evacuation order covers the 1000 block of Lost Horse Road. Dispatchers say anyone west of Ruff Road needs to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation order also includes anyone near the Coyote Coulee campground and hiking area. The sheriff’s office advises anyone living below the fire to evacuate if they do not feel safe. All others near the fire should prepare to evacuate. Prepare pets, medications and important documents, and find a safe place to relocate.

Law enforcement is going door to door in the area. The Ravalli County Sheriff will post more information about this fire to its Facebook page.

The grass fire is currently burning five acres, and is moving uphill. Fire crews are on scene.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio. She can be reached by email at elinor.smith@umontana.edu.
