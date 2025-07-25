© 2025 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Department of Education reverses course on school funding freeze

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:36 PM MDT

Earlier this month, the White House withheld more than $26 million Congress previously approved for Montana schools. It was a small slice of the billions of dollars in education funding being reviewed by the Trump Administration.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education released a small portion of that funding for after school programs. Friday, the remaining dollars were unfrozen.

“It’s a nice reprieve from what otherwise could’ve been a fairly significant level of cuts that may have been needed in the coming weeks,” said Executive Director of the Montana School Boards Association Lance Melton.

The Education Department announced the funds were under review last month, just as school districts were entering the new fiscal year.

Many districts were contemplating program cuts and staff layoffs.

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen said in a statement that her office remained confident the funds would be released.

“As districts approach key budget deadlines, the Office of Public Instruction will continue to work closely with schools to support planning and implementation,” the statement said.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, along with Reps. Zinke and Downing previously voiced concern over the frozen funds. None of Montana's delegation signed a letter from 10 GOP lawmakers condemning the move.

Tags
Montana News EducationLance MeltonSusie HedalenU.S. Department of Education
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
