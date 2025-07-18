© 2025 MTPR
Trump freezes education funding, leaving school districts scrambling

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 18, 2025 at 8:49 AM MDT

The Trump administration is holding back more than $26 million that Congress already approved for Montana schools. The frozen funding represents more than 10% of what the federal government typically sends to Montana schools each year, according to an analysis from the Learning Policy Institute. NPR reported that the administration is reviewing the money, which totals nearly $7 billion for schools nationwide.

"You know, in a lot of ways, it feels like this is just a continued attack on public education," Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Micah Hill said.

Hill said the school board this week decided to draw nearly $1 million from a rainy day fund to replace the federal dollars. That’s about a third of the district’s savings.

The move will prevent the district from cutting about six teachers, including three at Willard Alternative High School, a program that helps students who need extra support to graduate. Hill said he worries he may have to make cuts at the alternative high school if the funding freeze becomes permanent.

"It might be the type of situation where you stop serving a grade level," Hill said. "So, we’re only going to serve juniors and seniors, and now sophomores don’t have access, or even freshmen don’t have access."

Helena Public Schools stands to lose a quarter of its annual federal funding. Superintendent Rex Weltz said that equates to more than $500,000. He said the district heard rumors of a potential freeze earlier this year and preemptively cut its budget.

"When you cut a person, that cuts a program or support for a student," Weltz told Montana Public Radio. "And it did it."

If the funds are unfrozen, Weltz said it would be easier to rehire teachers than to lay them off just before the school year begins.

Some of Montana’s congressional delegation are voicing concern over the freeze. In an email to Montana Public Radio, a spokesperson for Rep. Ryan Zinke said the congressman supports the funding’s "prompt" release. Rep. Troy Downing, through a spokesperson, said he is seeking clarity from the Trump administration on the freeze. Sen. Steve Daines, in an emailed statement, said he supports funding for Montana schools and supports President Trump’s review of that funding. A spokesperson for Sen. Tim Sheehy didn't answer whether he agrees with the education funding freeze.

None of them signed a public letter from 10 GOP lawmakers condemning the move.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
