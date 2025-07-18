Lincoln County seeks relaxed regulations on selenium in Lake Koocanusa

Five years ago, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality set a more restrictive rule for selenium pollution in Lake Koocanusa. For years, data have shown that British Columbia coal mines are sending high levels of the mineral downstream into the lake.

High amounts of selenium can negatively impact fish populations.

The standard has been controversial on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, but multiple attempts to roll it back have failed.

Lincoln County commissioners submitted another petition to change the rule back to the older, less restrictive level. The commissioners argue that monitoring has shown selenium levels are well below the existing rule. They say the current standard limits industry from investing in the county.

DEQ plans to hold a public hearing on the petition Aug. 13.

The request comes as an international regulatory commission is reviewing the selenium pollution dispute between Montana regulators and the B.C. government.