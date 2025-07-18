© 2025 MTPR
Thursday night, Congress passed The Rescissions Act of 2025. This package claws back funds previously appropriated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) totaling $1.1 billion.

We take our responsibility to the citizens of Montana very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to provide the local news, music and cultural programs that represent the unique character of Montana.
Lincoln County seeks relaxed regulations on selenium in Lake Koocanusa

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:33 AM MDT
Five years ago, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality set a more restrictive rule for selenium pollution in Lake Koocanusa. For years, data have shown that British Columbia coal mines are sending high levels of the mineral downstream into the lake.

High amounts of selenium can negatively impact fish populations.

The standard has been controversial on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border, but multiple attempts to roll it back have failed.

Lincoln County commissioners submitted another petition to change the rule back to the older, less restrictive level. The commissioners argue that monitoring has shown selenium levels are well below the existing rule. They say the current standard limits industry from investing in the county.

DEQ plans to hold a public hearing on the petition Aug. 13.

The request comes as an international regulatory commission is reviewing the selenium pollution dispute between Montana regulators and the B.C. government.

  1. Group sues the state for records on DOJ's communications with mining company
  2. Bond is too small to cover cleanup costs for mines polluting Lake Kookanusa, report says
  3. Tribes are cautiously optimistic about new deal on pollution from Canadian mines
  4. The U.S. and Canada strike a deal over selenium pollution in Lake Koocanusa
  5. Study: 95% of the selenium in Lake Koocanusa is from Canadian coal mines

Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
