Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

The U.S. and Canada strike a deal over selenium pollution in Lake Koocanusa

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:48 AM MDT

The U.S. and Canada have struck a deal over pollution flowing from British Columbia coal mines into a lake and river system in Montana.

Tribes in the U.S. and Canada have raised concerns for years about selenium levels harming fish reproduction in Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River. That selenium is flowing from coal mines along the Elk River in British Columbia.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes chairman Tom McDonald said the pollution puts cutthroat trout and threatened species like bull trout at risk.

“We have to be able to have a clean and healthy environment where we can catch fish and eat fish out of any river system that’s in our aboriginal territory that we’ve relied on for the past 10,000 to 30,000 years,” McDonald said.

The U.S. and Canada agreed to let the International Joint Commission (IJC) set up a governing body for the transboundary watershed. That body will make recommendations for provincial, state and federal governments. While not legally binding, the IJC recommendations are usually implemented.

Teck Resources, which owns the mines, said it wants to learn more about the IJC process, but noted it’s willing to work with all parties. B.C. provincial officials released a statement saying they support IJC involvement.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
