The U.S. and Canada strike a deal over selenium pollution in Lake Koocanusa
The U.S. and Canada have struck a deal over pollution flowing from British Columbia coal mines into a lake and river system in Montana.
Tribes in the U.S. and Canada have raised concerns for years about selenium levels harming fish reproduction in Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River. That selenium is flowing from coal mines along the Elk River in British Columbia.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes chairman Tom McDonald said the pollution puts cutthroat trout and threatened species like bull trout at risk.
“We have to be able to have a clean and healthy environment where we can catch fish and eat fish out of any river system that’s in our aboriginal territory that we’ve relied on for the past 10,000 to 30,000 years,” McDonald said.
The U.S. and Canada agreed to let the International Joint Commission (IJC) set up a governing body for the transboundary watershed. That body will make recommendations for provincial, state and federal governments. While not legally binding, the IJC recommendations are usually implemented.
Teck Resources, which owns the mines, said it wants to learn more about the IJC process, but noted it’s willing to work with all parties. B.C. provincial officials released a statement saying they support IJC involvement.
A new study finds that Canadian coal mines contribute nearly all of the selenium found in Lake Koocanusa. For decades, coal mines along British Columbia’s Elk River have sent large amounts of selenium into Lake Koocanusa in northwest Montana.
Federal officials from the U.S. and Canada plan to meet with Montana and British Columbia tribes over coal mining pollution. Selenium has for years flowed from B.C. coal mines into the transboundary Lake Koocanusa.
Conservation groups filed lawsuits Thursday challenging a state board’s assertion that it overturned a pollution standard for Lake Koocanusa.
President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced a forthcoming deal to “reduce and mitigate” the impact of pollution flowing into Montana and Idaho from Canadian coal mines.
The Montana Board of Environmental Review is asking federal regulators to invalidate a water quality standard aimed at reducing pollution flowing into Montana from Canadian coal mines.
A disputed rule that sets an acceptable level of selenium pollution in a northwest Montana lake will stay in place after environmental officials agreed it complies with state law.