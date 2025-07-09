© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Congress: Protect Public Media Funding. Act now.
A proposal to claw back funds for public media has already passed the House of Representatives. Montana Public Radio and stations across the country receive critical federal funds to strengthen our work. The Senate could vote on the proposal in the coming days. To add your voice in support of Montana Public Radio visit Protect My Public Media.

Health department opens comment period on new Medicaid requirements

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 9, 2025 at 7:06 AM MDT

State health officials are working to implement changes required under President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill passed last week.

The state health department plans to request federal approval to enact both Medicaid work requirements and co-payments for doctor visits in September.

It opened a 60-day comment period this week.

Medicaid and Health Services Director Rebecca de Camara told lawmakers that will allow Montanans to have input before the department releases the draft waiver on July 18.

“We would love to get comments from people on what they would like to see in the waiver, what they would not like to see in the waiver,” de Camara said.

She says the draft rule will be available before the comment period ends. The state health department said it did not have information on how much copayments will be.

Health officials also say they will have to re-tool work requirements outlined in state law to align with new federal standards.

Comments may be submitted electronically or through the mail:

Email dphhscomments@mt.gov, referencing “HELP Demonstration Waiver” in the subject line

U.S. Mail:

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
Director’s Office
Re: HELP Waiver
P.O. Box 4210
Helena, MT 59604-4210
Tags
Montana News Health careMedicaidRebecca de CamaraMontana Department of Public Health and Human Services
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information