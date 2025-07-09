Health department opens comment period on new Medicaid requirements

State health officials are working to implement changes required under President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill passed last week.

The state health department plans to request federal approval to enact both Medicaid work requirements and co-payments for doctor visits in September.

It opened a 60-day comment period this week.

Medicaid and Health Services Director Rebecca de Camara told lawmakers that will allow Montanans to have input before the department releases the draft waiver on July 18.

“We would love to get comments from people on what they would like to see in the waiver, what they would not like to see in the waiver,” de Camara said.

She says the draft rule will be available before the comment period ends. The state health department said it did not have information on how much copayments will be.

Health officials also say they will have to re-tool work requirements outlined in state law to align with new federal standards.

Comments may be submitted electronically or through the mail:

Email dphhscomments@mt.gov, referencing “HELP Demonstration Waiver” in the subject line

U.S. Mail:

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services

Director’s Office

Re: HELP Waiver

P.O. Box 4210

Helena, MT 59604-4210