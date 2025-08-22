Helena campaign consultant pleads guilty in embezzlement case

A Helena-based campaign contractor this week pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud.

According to documents filed in federal court, Abbey Lee Cook embezzled over $250,000 from six unnamed victims between 2021 and 2024.

The plea deal shows federal prosecutors will not seek Cook’s detention, but it’s still up to the Court whether Cook will be sentenced to prison.

Cook contracted campaign compliance work for several political candidates and committees. State finance reports show Cook worked with former Democratic candidate for Attorney General Ben Alke. She also worked with state senators Cora Neumann of Bozeman, Laura Smith of Helena and Zoe Zephyr of Missoula.

Zephyr says she’s filing a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices in light of the federal case.

Reports also show Cook’s clients included the Montana Democratic Party, Montana Conservation Voters and Montana Senior Vote Action Fund.

Montana Outdoor Values Action Fund also cited Cook during an FEC incident where the group was fined $12,000 for failing to file a report on time . The group alleged Cook lied to the committee that the report had been filed on time.

Cook’s plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 in federal court.