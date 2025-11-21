GOP-led judicial evaluation commission holds first hearing

A new commission charged with evaluating the state’s judges met for the first time Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers created the commission last legislative session. Sen. Tom McGillvray of Billings sponsored the proposal and addressed the board at its first meeting.

“Part of your job is to help the judiciary, the judicial branch, be accountable to the voter so the voter can make an informed vote.”

McGillvray is not a member. The 11-person commission is made up of lawyers, lobbyists and former legislators. Its conception was part of a broader push by GOP lawmakers to further regulate the judicial branch.

Many of the state’s top Republican officials argue some courts rule with liberal political bias. Democrats push back, saying GOP lawmakers are violating the separation of powers.

Judicial candidates mostly abstain from commenting on controversial topics, and run in nonpartisan elections. Republicans say voters need more information on their candidates.

The commission is tasked with developing its own evaluation standards. It must publish a report on judges and justices before the 2026 election. On Wednesday, commissioners elected former GOP Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell as chair and made plans to hire an executive director for the panel.

Commissioners also plan to research similar boards operating in more than 30 states.

The members of the Montana Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission are:

