Briefs: Sheep Creek mine permits; AI policy; State Hospital recertification

A mining company has submitted its draft operations plan for the Sheep Creek Mine in the Bitterroot Valley. Montana has asked federal officials to recertify the state psychiatric hospital to bring federal funding back to the facility. A Trump administration executive order on AI policy could undercut some state laws.

Permitting for fast-tracked mining project moves forward

Ellis Juhlin

The mining company U.S. Critical Minerals submitted its draft operations plan for the Sheep Creek Mine to the U.S. Forest Service in December. It’s the first step in the permitting process for the proposed critical minerals mine.

In a letter to Bitterroot National Forest Ranger Dan Pliley, a coalition of environmental groups criticized the draft plan, saying it is “missing basic critical information.” The letter says that includes a lack of consideration of asbestos testing, or mitigation of toxins like arsenic and lead, which are byproducts of the mining process.

The project was fast-tracked for approval by the Trump administration last year, with an expected approval date of May 2027. The plan comes despite opposition from Ravalli County commissioners. Rep. Ryan Zinke, and Sen. Tim Sheehy also openly opposed the addition of the proposed mine to the administration’s fast-track list.

Trump AI order could undercut state regulations

Elinor Smith

The Trump administration says state-by-state regulation of AI prohibits the industry from growing to its full potential.

According to the order, certain state laws will be challenged if they don’t align with the national framework. A Colorado law that prevents AI from factoring biased data into its responses is listed as one of the policies out of line with the administration’s plan.

State lawmakers passed the Montana Right to Compute Act , protecting the AI industry. State policy must be specifically tailored to protect public health and safety. One Montana law, for example, prevents the blackmail of an individual using explicit and AI-generated images.

In a statement to MTPR, the state Attorney General’s Office said it plans to work with the White House to prevent “online crimes while still fostering innovation.”

Health Department applies for federal recertification of Montana State Hospital

Aaron Bolton

State health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt confirmed the state applied for recertification of the Montana State Hospital near Butte in late December. Health officials told lawmakers they had planned to submit the application to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.

CMS will show up at the facility for an unannounced inspection in the coming weeks or months. It’s unclear how long it could take for the facility to regain certification.

The State Hospital lost federal certification in 2022 due to patient deaths and safety issues. CMS inspects facilities that receive federal funding to make sure they are safe for patients.

The state has been unable to bill Medicaid or Medicare for patient care at the state hospital since CMS pulled out of the facility.