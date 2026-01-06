Governor won't suspend utility regulator during harassment inquiry

Gov. Greg Gianforte declined to suspend a state public service commissioner from office, but encouraged an internal investigation to continue.

Commissioner Brad Molnar will remain active on the state’s utility oversight board — the Public Service Commission, or PSC. Gianforte wrote he does not have good cause to suspend Molnar as was requested by Commissioner Jennifer Fielder.

Molnar has been accused of harassment and is under investigation by an internal response team. He was also accused of impeding the review and engaging in retaliation.