Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State utility oversight board elects new president

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:49 AM MDT
Jeff Welborn
Kelly Gorham
Jeff Welborn

The state’s utility oversight board has elected a new president. The Public Service Commission’s previous leader was ousted last week amid allegations of misconduct.

Commissioner Jeff Welborn of Dillon was tapped to lead the all-Republican board on a 3-2 vote.

Vice President Jennifer Fielder nominated Welborn, a former state senator. He says he wasn’t expecting to take on the role, but he hopes to bring some stability to the commission.

“If it’s the will of the majority, it’s something that I will accept the challenge and do my best to move this agency forward in a manner that works for all Montanans,” Welborn said.

Elected-commissioners and staff have been embroiled in conflict over allegations that Commissioner Brad Molnar engaged in harassment, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.

Molnar denies the allegations and says they’re politically motivated. The commission voted 3-2 to remove him as president last week.

Molnar remains an elected member. A commission majority requested that Gov. Greg Gianforte suspend Molnar while an investigation into his behavior is completed. Gianforte has not yet responded to that request.
