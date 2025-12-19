© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Libby water remains undrinkable as Trump approves disaster declaration

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
Elinor Smith
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:38 PM MST

Libby residents may not have access to drinkable tap water for some time. Heavy rain continues to send sediment into local streams and rivers. That’s made it difficult to treat the water.

Lincoln County health officials issued a boil water notice last week. The state has also tested the water for heavy metals. That test came back clear, but the boil notice will remain until the water clears up.

Health officials say residents should plan on using bottled water “for some time.”

Friday, President Trump approved Montana’s request for a presidential emergency declaration in response to recent flooding across northwest Montana. That’s according to a press release issued by the governor’s office.

The approval of the declaration allows up to $5 million in federal funding to support the health and safety of Montanans living in the affected areas.

After additional damage assessments are done, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services will coordinate further support with the governor. That support may come in the form of a “major disaster declaration,” which opens up even more funding to cover disaster related costs.
