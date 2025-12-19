Anaconda murder case on hold after suspect declared unfit for trial

The upcoming trial for a man accused of killing four people in Anaconda has been suspended. The court found Michael Paul Brown unfit to proceed at this time.

Brown’s trial had been scheduled for March, pending the evaluation. He’s charged with four counts of deliberate homicide and one count each of attempted arson, theft and fleeing a peace officer.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies were involved in the weeklong search for Brown in August. He was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing four people in the Owl Bar before fleeing the scene. Brown is an Anaconda local and military veteran.

Brown’s defense attorneys and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith made a joint request that he be moved to the state’s mental health hospital for further evaluation. They asked the court to determine Brown’s fitness for trial based on a psychologist’s assessment.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Dahood found Brown unfit to proceed, ordered his placement at the state hospital and set a status hearing for March.

Brown will receive treatment and his condition will be reevaluated at that time.