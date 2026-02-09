Officer shoots, kills suspect after reported threat at a Philipsburg bar

An officer shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation near Philipsburg on Sunday, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has launched a probe into the incident. According to the department, the suspect threatened patrons in the Sunshine Station bar. He was pursued by law enforcement after leaving the bar and was stopped on Montana Highway 1.

The department says the suspect pointed a firearm at an officer, who then discharged his weapon and killed the suspect. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is completed.

The identities of the officer and deceased were not released.