© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officer shoots, kills suspect after reported threat at a Philipsburg bar

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:46 AM MST

An officer shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation near Philipsburg on Sunday, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has launched a probe into the incident. According to the department, the suspect threatened patrons in the Sunshine Station bar. He was pursued by law enforcement after leaving the bar and was stopped on Montana Highway 1.

The department says the suspect pointed a firearm at an officer, who then discharged his weapon and killed the suspect. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is completed.

The identities of the officer and deceased were not released.
Tags
Montana News Montana Department of JusticeMontana Division of Criminal Investigation
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information