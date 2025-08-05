Three dozen law enforcement agencies search for Anaconda murder suspect

The manhunt for the suspected shooter who left four dead in an Anaconda bar continues five days after the incident.

The search for the suspected shooter, Michael Paul Brown, began in a mountainous area west of town. Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Lee Johnson said the search is expanding, “to what is reasonable for where a human being could possibly be located or could move to."

Johnson says, "When we look at all of those options with resources available, the type of terrain, it’s very challenging. So we have expanded our perimeters to look in different areas.”

Law enforcement held a press conference with Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen in Anaconda on Tuesday. Knudsen said they couldn’t confirm the number of officers and K-9 units on the ground, in case Brown finds that information.

Three dozen law enforcement agencies are aiding in the search, including a national guard helicopter.

Reporters asked if officials believe Brown to still be alive and armed. Knudsen said they are operating under that assumption. They say Brown should not be approached and any suspicious activity should be reported to 911.

Gianforte Tuesday released state funds to help pay for the search.

“Once found, I have no doubt that the Montana Department of Justice will prosecute this killer to the full extent of the law to bring justice to those grieving the loss of a loved one and solace to members of the Anaconda community,” Gianforte said.

The four victims of the shooting at The Owl Bar last Friday have been identified as 59-year-old Daniel Baillie, 64-year-old Nancy Kelley, 70-year-old David Leach, and 74-year-old Tony Palm. All were local residents and the only known occupants of the bar during the shooting, aside from Brown.

State Sen. Sarah Novak of Anaconda said she’s concerned about safety as the manhunt continues. She worked with state officials to put up a traffic message along the highway telling drivers about the search for Brown.

“It’s just everybody trying to figure out what it is that we can do to keep each other safe. And just help promote that safety,” Novak says.

While the Anaconda shooting is making national news, gun violence is prevalent in Montana. According to the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, Montana had the ninth highest death rate from guns in the country in 2023. The majority of those incidents were suicides.

According to reporting from the AP, the alleged shooter is a military veteran. A family member wrote on social media that Brown has long struggled with mental illness.

Anaconda resident and former Marine, Kyle Spaulding, says he empathizes with veterans struggling with their mental health. He’s had access to care, and wishes more resources were available.

“And I just kept thinking, why wasn’t this addressed," Spaulding says. "You know, why didn’t, you know, say, 'hey this guy is kind of off, let’s look into this.' As a veteran, as a male, it is sort of a stigma to go get help. But the message to everybody on that note is: do it. Therapy works.”

The community is coming together to support residents and first responders.

Licensed therapists in Anaconda are offering free support Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Local Heather Collins owns the restaurant Peppermint Paddy’s.

“It’s just heartbreaking," Collins says. "Everyone is so sad. I feel like no matter where we’re going – I mean you used to see people smiling – I want to walk around with a smile on my face but I can’t.”

She’s been offering free meals to law enforcement. She says donations for those meals have been pouring in. It’s unclear how long the search will take in the heavily forested and mountainous area.