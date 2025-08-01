© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"Thank you" is written on a watercolor style illustration with wildflowers on a blue sky background.
Thank You!
Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

NorthWestern Energy plans to power a massive new data center 

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:56 PM MDT
NorthWestern Energy builidng in Butte, MT.
Nora Saks
/
Montana Public Radio

NorthWestern Energy this week signed a letter of intent to provide 1,000 megawatts of energy to the Texas-based AI tech company Quantica Infrastructure. It will be used to power a data center the company is developing in Montana. Once built, it would be the largest data center in the state.

Data centers are like warehouses that store massive amounts of digital information and processing. Developers are building more to meet growing demands to power artificial intelligence. According to the International Energy Agency, data centers consumption of electricity and water will double by 2030 due to AI.

A thousand megawatts is more than the entire amount of energy used by all residential NorthWestern Energy customers in Montana. In a press release, NorthWestern said it is studying its transmission to determine how to best meet Quantica’s needs, including new power sources.

Environmental groups have warned booming data center development will strain already tapped resources for power and water. This is especially true in the western US, where data center growth is highest, and much of the region is faced with megadrought.

This is the third agreement NorthWestern has entered into to power data centers.
Tags
Montana News NorthWestern EnergyQuantica Infrastructure
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information