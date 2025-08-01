© 2025 MTPR
Four dead after Anaconda shooting, suspect at-large

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:27 PM MDT
Updated August 1, 2025 at 3:41 PM MDT

State investigators report four people are dead after a shooting at an Anaconda bar.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting at The Owl Bar at approximately 10:30 this morning.

Law enforcement have the city of Anaconda under lockdown as officials pursue the suspect still at-large. People should avoid the area.

Anaconda Deer Lodge County law enforcement have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, there is a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road. Authorities say Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Brown was last seen driving a 2007, white, Ford F-150 pickup.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect is wearing a tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana. The office reports a SWAT team cleared the suspect’s house.

Suspicious activity should be reported to 911.

This story will be updated

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
