Four dead after Anaconda shooting, suspect at-large

State investigators report four people are dead after a shooting at an Anaconda bar.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting at The Owl Bar at approximately 10:30 this morning.

Law enforcement have the city of Anaconda under lockdown as officials pursue the suspect still at-large. People should avoid the area.

Anaconda Deer Lodge County law enforcement have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, there is a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road. Authorities say Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Brown was last seen driving a 2007, white, Ford F-150 pickup.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect is wearing a tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana. The office reports a SWAT team cleared the suspect’s house.

Suspicious activity should be reported to 911.

This story will be updated