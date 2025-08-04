Law enforcement continue the search for Anaconda shooting suspect

Four people are dead after a shooting at an Anaconda bar Friday. The suspect is still at large.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the search for the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Brown, an Anaconda resident and military veteran. Law enforcement are focusing their efforts west of town around Stumptown Road, where Brown was last seen. Authorities believe Brown is armed and dangerous.

The shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. at The Owl Bar Friday. Dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement officers are responding to the incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $7,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or capture of Brown. People are encouraged to call 1-877-wanted-2 to report a tip, or 911 for suspicious activity.