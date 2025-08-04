© 2025 MTPR
Law enforcement continue the search for Anaconda shooting suspect

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:34 AM MDT
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation released this photo of Michael Paul Brown leaving the Owl bar in Anaconda, MT after allegedly shooting and killing four people on August 1, 2025.
Montana Division of Criminal Investigation
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation released this photo of Michael Paul Brown leaving the Owl bar in Anaconda, MT after allegedly shooting and killing four people on August 1, 2025.

Four people are dead after a shooting at an Anaconda bar Friday. The suspect is still at large.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the search for the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Brown, an Anaconda resident and military veteran. Law enforcement are focusing their efforts west of town around Stumptown Road, where Brown was last seen. Authorities believe Brown is armed and dangerous.

The shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. at The Owl Bar Friday. Dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement officers are responding to the incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $7,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or capture of Brown. People are encouraged to call 1-877-wanted-2 to report a tip, or 911 for suspicious activity.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
