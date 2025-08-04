Michael Paul Brown

Thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and sent words of encouragement this week. You raised nearly $495,000 (and our spirits)! Our funding challenges are far from over, but your generosity gives us room to maneuver as we navigate the new public media landscape. Supporters like you are why public radio works. Thank you!
Four people are dead after a shooting at an Anaconda bar Friday. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the search for the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Brown, an Anaconda resident and military veteran.