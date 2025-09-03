© 2025 MTPR
Anaconda murder suspect charged with four counts of homicide

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 3, 2025 at 6:08 AM MDT
The Owl Bar in Anaconda Montana on August 4, 2025. The bar was the scene of an August 1 shooting resulting in four deaths and an ongoing manhunt for the suspect.
Shaylee Ragar
The Owl Bar in Anaconda Montana on August 4, 2025. The bar was the scene of an August 1 shooting resulting in four deaths and an ongoing manhunt for the suspect.

The suspect accused of killing four people in Anaconda last month has been charged with four felony counts of deliberate homicide.

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge county attorney’s office charged Michael Paul Brown on Friday. Each charge carries a minimum 10 year prison sentence.

Brown was arrested after a weeklong search, for allegedly opening fire in The Owl Bar in Anaconda on August 1. The shooting left three patrons and a bartender dead.

All documents in Brown’s cases were previously sealed at the request of County Attorney Morgan Smith. She wrote that releasing the documents amid robust media coverage could unduly influence a jury trial. However, Smith petitioned late last week to unseal some of the filings.

Brown is set to appear in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
