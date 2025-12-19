Thousands remain without power as utilities work to repair storm damage

Crews are making progress in restoring power to customers affected by Wednesday’s storm-related outages.

According to a NorthWestern Energy press release, service had been restored to more than 35,000 customers by Thursday morning.

The company says call volume to its service center on Wednesday alone was equivalent to a typical full month.

Despite progress made in the storm’s aftermath, thousands of Montana utility customers are still without power.

Hurricane-force winds caused widespread damage across Flathead Electric Cooperative’s system from Libby to Essex, south through the Swan Valley and Rollins, and north to Whitefish.

As of Thursday afternoon, FEC had restored power to more than 20,000 customers. However, more than 10,000 were still without energy as another shot of cold, windy and wet weather pushes into the Northern Rockies.