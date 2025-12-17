Winds whip through Montana, cutting power, blocking roads and toppling trees

Sixty mile-per-hour wind gusts hit western Montana first, heavily impacting the Bitterroot, Clark Fork and Flathead valleys. The storm then pushed northeast blowing through Helena, Great Falls and across the Hi-Line.

The severe winds left trees, power lines and semi-trucks scattered across major roadways. Several school districts released students early.

Hamilton Parks and Recreation Director Amy Fox says structural damage in their city was limited.

"There’s still a fair amount of trees that came down, mostly on private property. A lot of blue spruce came down. We did lose a few city trees."

Downed trees like those in Hamilton led to widespread power outages.

As of Thursday afternoon, NorthWestern Energy crews were still working to restore power to tens of thousands. Around 5 p.m., the company estimated at least 35,000 homes were still without power. The Flathead Valley Electric Co-op also reported “extensive damage” and says crews will be working through the night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Conlan says the highest western wind speed recorded was 96 mph on Mount Aeneas near Bigfork. Winds of 90 mph were recorded at the Highlands Golf Club in Missoula. A wind gust of 88 mph was recorded near Stevensville in the Bitterroot Valley.

"Soils were saturated, and our concern was trees blowing over," Conlan told MTPR. "And from the reports that we’re getting, there have been many, many trees that have gone over."

From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, up to 9 inches of snow could accumulate on Lolo, Lookout, Marias and Lost Trail passes. The valleys of western Montana will see an intermittent mix of rain and snow.

MTPR reporters Edward F. O'Brien and Austin Amestoy contributed to this report.